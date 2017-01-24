14 Nominasi untuk La La Land

batampos.co.id – La La Land merengkuh 14 kategori nominasi dalam ajang Academy Awards ke-89

Itu adalah salah satu film dengan nominasi terbanyak sepanjang perhelatan Academy Awards yang memperebutkan Piala Oscar tersebut. Selain La La Land, Titanic, dan All About Eve juga pernah mendapatkan nominasi terbanyak.

Film musikal yang diperankan oleh Emma Stone dan Ryan Gosling itu pun berkesempatan memecahkan rekor penerima Oscar terbanyak mengalahkan Ben-Hur, Titanic, dan The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, yang masing-masing pernah mendapatkan 11 Oscars. Berikut adalah daftar nominator Oscar yang diumumkan Selasa (24/1).

Best Picture – Moonlight, La La Land, Lion, Manchester By the Sea, Fences, Arrival, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Hacksaw Ridge, Barry Jenkins

Best Director – Damien Chazelle – La La Land, Barry Jenkins – Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By the Sea, Denis Villeneuve – Arrival, Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge,

Best Actress – Natalie Portman – Jackie, Emma Stone – La La Land, Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins, Isabelle Huppert – Elle, Ruth Negga – Loving

Best Actor – Casey Affleck – Manchester By the Sea, Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge, Denzel Washington – Fences, Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic, Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Best Supporting Actress – Viola Davis – Fences, Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures, Nicole Kidman – Lion, Naomie Harris – Moonlight, Michelle Williams – Manchester By the Sea

Best Supporting Actor – Dev Patel – Lion, Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water, Mahershala Ali – Moonlight, Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea, Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By the Sea, Damien Chazelle – La La Land, Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water, Mike Mills – 20th Century Women, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou – The Lobster

Best Adapted Screenplay – August Wilson – Fences, Barry Jenkins – Moonlight, Luke Davies – Lion, Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures, Eric Heisserer – Arrival

Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren – La La Land, Grieg Fraser – Lion, Bradford Young – Arrival, James Laxton – Moonlight, Rodrigo Prieto – Silence

Best Animated Film – Zootopia, Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, The Red Turtle, My Life as a Zucchini (DAILY MAIL/tia)

