batampos.co.id – Coconuts Media and iflix today announced the imminent launch of Coconuts TV on iflix, a six-episode documentary series exploring weird and wondrous stories of Asia.

iflix, the world’s leading Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets, has commissioned Coconuts, Asia’s leading alternative media company, to produce the magazine-style show, which will primarily focus on Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Filming on Coconuts TV on iflix has commenced, with the show scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2017 and released exclusively on iflix in early 2018.

In 22-minute episodes, the series will expose the underbelly and explore the offbeat, from going behind the scenes at a transgender beauty pageant in Thailand, to exploring the growing threat of HIV amongst Malaysian fishermen, or meeting the firefighting elephants of Sumatra in Coconuts’ signature “snarky but compassionate” style.

Segments will be hosted by young, local talent with a connection to the subject matter.

As part of the production deal, Coconuts will conduct a full-suite marketing campaign for the series to its website and social media audience of millions.

“We’re chuffed to be partnering with iflix on this project. We’re excited to find and film the untold stories that matter in our region, and I can’t wait for the iflix audience to get a taste of our aesthetic,” said Coconuts Media Founder and CEO Byron Perry.

“Both iflix and Coconuts share a common passion for bringing unconventional, compelling and deeply relevant stories about Asia to our audiences. The series showcases real people and places overlooked or even shunned by traditional news media, taking an unfiltered and youth-oriented approach to news and subculture – offering a perspective on the region you don’t often get to see,” said iflix Global Director of Original Programming Mark Francis.

Coconuts TV most recently produced HIGHLAND: Thailand’s Marijuana Awakening, a 3-part documentary series that was picked up by Netflix.

Keep your eyes and browser tabs open for Coconuts TV’s in-coming teasers, previews, and trailers.

Until then, satisfy your taste for fresh and juicy stories from Asia at coconuts.co to get a flavor of what’s to come.

Now available to over one billion consumers across 22 territories throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix has established itself as the clear market leader in video streaming. Offering consumers, a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian and Middle Eastern regional, and local TV shows and movies, including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever. (*)

